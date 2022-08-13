Csenge Advisory Group Has $248,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,624,000 after buying an additional 20,807 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $236,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC opened at $174.63 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.39 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

