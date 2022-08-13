Csenge Advisory Group Invests $250,000 in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 451,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 351,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,831,000 after acquiring an additional 65,297 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

RDIV opened at $44.38 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $45.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.61.

