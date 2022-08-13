Csenge Advisory Group Purchases New Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,846,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $114.23 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.40.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

