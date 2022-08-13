Csenge Advisory Group Sells 38,829 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,829 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 390.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

JNK opened at $97.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.20. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

