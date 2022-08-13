Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL stock opened at $137.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $107.12 and a one year high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

