Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 1,970 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 122.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of SU stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $42.72.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
