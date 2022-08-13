Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys Shares of 500 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.12.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $100.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $90.75 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.28.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $0.995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

