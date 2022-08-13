Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1,510.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point cut their target price on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

