Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $135,000 Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in LCI Industries by 869.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 514.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LCII opened at $134.56 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $96.32 and a 1 year high of $163.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.19 and a 200-day moving average of $116.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.44.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 19.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $422,467.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.