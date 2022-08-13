Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $56,000 Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 555.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,769,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.52.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 385,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,814 shares in the company, valued at $70,891,483.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 385,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $25,014,931.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,091,814 shares in the company, valued at $70,891,483.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

