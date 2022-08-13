Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STOR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after acquiring an additional 751,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,261,000 after purchasing an additional 741,979 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 23.2% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,003,000 after purchasing an additional 707,797 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 226.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 920,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,906,000 after purchasing an additional 638,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,089,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,080,000 after purchasing an additional 445,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

STORE Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

STORE Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.40. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

About STORE Capital

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.