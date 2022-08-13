Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $122.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.16. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

