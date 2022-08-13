Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $31,000 in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryan Specialty news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $13,014,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ryan Specialty news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $13,014,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $997,375.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,374.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.13.

Shares of RYAN opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $46.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.84 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 61.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

