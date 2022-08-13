Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $42,000 in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,212,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,437,000 after purchasing an additional 100,076 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,938,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,995,000 after purchasing an additional 181,342 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,852,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,132,000 after purchasing an additional 164,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $50.04 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.03%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

