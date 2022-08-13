Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $45,000 in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.64.

Alcoa Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE AA opened at $52.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.03. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

