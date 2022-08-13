Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $99,000 in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 874.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 195,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,572 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMX opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.77. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FMX shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

