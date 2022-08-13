Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 704.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $197.20 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $211.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.49.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

