Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,560,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,513,000 after buying an additional 410,487 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,540,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,907,000 after buying an additional 112,333 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,895,000 after buying an additional 1,026,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,520,000 after purchasing an additional 137,281 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Donaldson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,481,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,935,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Donaldson stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

