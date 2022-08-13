Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,753 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 1,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

