Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crown by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Crown by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 75,905 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCK opened at $100.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.73. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.85 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is -29.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

