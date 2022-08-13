Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $42.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBA has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

