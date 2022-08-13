DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Construction Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Construction Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ROAD has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on Construction Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.87, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.98. Construction Partners has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,386,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,006,000 after acquiring an additional 47,060 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 20.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,639,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,161,000 after acquiring an additional 786,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,511,000 after acquiring an additional 500,697 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,959,000 after acquiring an additional 39,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,170,000 after buying an additional 48,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 7,697 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $222,674.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,030.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

