DA Davidson Weighs in on Northwest Pipe’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Northwest Pipe’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Pipe’s FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.94. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $320.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 508,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,227,000 after buying an additional 43,108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard A. Roman sold 2,500 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $80,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,471.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Roman sold 2,500 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $80,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $932,471.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,552 shares of company stock worth $692,661. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

