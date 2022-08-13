Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
