Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13.

Get Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. alerts:

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through Construction, Real Estate, and Other segments. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.