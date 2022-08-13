DarioHealth (DRIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 73.61% and a negative net margin of 311.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts expect DarioHealth to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DarioHealth Stock Performance
Shares of DRIO stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. DarioHealth has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DarioHealth
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 57.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in DarioHealth by 1,268.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in DarioHealth by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DarioHealth by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DarioHealth by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 304,326 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DarioHealth Company Profile
DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.
