Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,100 shares, a growth of 198.8% from the July 15th total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Datasea Price Performance

Datasea stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. Datasea has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.10.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 153.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system.

