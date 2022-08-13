Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 128.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.65 and a 200 day moving average of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.