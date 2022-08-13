Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 74,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Deckers Outdoor worth $47,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.00.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $333.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.94. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

