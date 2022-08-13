Desjardins Weighs in on National Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.96.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$93.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$88.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$94.00. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.38 and a 1-year high of C$106.10. The stock has a market cap of C$31.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

