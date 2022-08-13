Desjardins Weighs in on Orla Mining Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) – Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$49.92 million during the quarter.

Separately, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE:OLA opened at C$4.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.25. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$3.00 and a 12 month high of C$6.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.00.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

