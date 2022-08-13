Desjardins Weighs in on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will earn $8.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.34. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $8.78 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$84.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$89.54.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$80.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$84.62. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$71.21 and a 52-week high of C$95.00. The firm has a market cap of C$95.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.78 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 4th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

