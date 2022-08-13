Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) a €260.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($265.31) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MUV2. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €335.00 ($341.84) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €238.00 ($242.86) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €245.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($306.12) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €255.00 ($260.20) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday.

FRA MUV2 opened at €238.70 ($243.57) on Wednesday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of €166.59 ($169.99) and a 52-week high of €198.95 ($203.01). The company has a fifty day moving average of €222.77 and a 200-day moving average of €234.88.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

