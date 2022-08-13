Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBBGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Trading Up 1.2 %

PBB opened at €9.54 ($9.73) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €9.09 and its 200-day moving average is €10.36. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52-week low of €10.36 ($10.57) and a 52-week high of €15.46 ($15.78).

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

