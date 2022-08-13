Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Trading Up 1.2 %
PBB opened at €9.54 ($9.73) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €9.09 and its 200-day moving average is €10.36. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52-week low of €10.36 ($10.57) and a 52-week high of €15.46 ($15.78).
About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
