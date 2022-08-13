Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,602 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.24.

NYSE:DVN opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 64.47%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

