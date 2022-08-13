Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Dexterra Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

OTCMKTS HZNOF opened at $4.66 on Thursday. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

