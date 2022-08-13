Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.
Dine Brands Global Stock Performance
NYSE DIN opened at $75.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.82. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.29 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
