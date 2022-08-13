Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

NYSE DIN opened at $75.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.82. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.29 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.25 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.