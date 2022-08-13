Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,577.88

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,577.88 ($31.15) and traded as high as GBX 2,716 ($32.82). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,702 ($32.65), with a volume of 90,046 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have issued reports on DPLM. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($39.75) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($40.60) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diploma to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,450 ($29.60) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,940 ($35.52).
The firm has a market cap of £3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 4,579.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,446.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,577.88.
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.
