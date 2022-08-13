Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.58

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and traded as high as $38.19. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $37.86, with a volume of 1,545,366 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $56.45.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNUG. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 78.3% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.