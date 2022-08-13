Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,565,000 after acquiring an additional 46,914 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $646,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,233,000 after buying an additional 108,196 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after buying an additional 2,665,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $553,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock opened at $166.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.