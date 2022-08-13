Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) versus Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Head to Head Analysis

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) and Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Douglas Elliman and Marcus & Millichap’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Elliman $1.35 billion 0.36 $98.84 million N/A N/A Marcus & Millichap $1.30 billion 1.26 $142.47 million $4.22 9.67

Marcus & Millichap has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Douglas Elliman.

Dividends

Profitability

Douglas Elliman pays an annual dividend of 0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Marcus & Millichap pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Marcus & Millichap pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Douglas Elliman and Marcus & Millichap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Elliman N/A N/A N/A Marcus & Millichap 11.07% 25.12% 17.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Douglas Elliman and Marcus & Millichap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Elliman 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marcus & Millichap 1 0 0 0 1.00

Douglas Elliman currently has a consensus price target of 8.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.90%. Marcus & Millichap has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.96%. Given Douglas Elliman’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Douglas Elliman is more favorable than Marcus & Millichap.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.5% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Douglas Elliman beats Marcus & Millichap on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc. engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas. Douglas Elliman Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Douglas Elliman Inc.(NYSE:DOUG) operates independently of Vector Group Ltd. as of December 29, 2021.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc., an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing. It also operates as a financial intermediary that provides commercial real estate capital markets solutions, including senior debt, mezzanine debt, joint venture, and preferred equity, as well as loan sales and consultative/due diligence services to commercial real estate owners, developers, investors, and capital providers. In addition, the company provides various ancillary services, including research, advisory, and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

