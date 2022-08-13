Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 4.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 34.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $50.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.09 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.88%.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

