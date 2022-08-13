Duality Advisers LP Has $505,000 Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,691 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE CLF opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

