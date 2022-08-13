Duality Advisers LP Invests $535,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $268,032,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,909 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,360,000 after purchasing an additional 758,323 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $45,314,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Southern by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,074,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,816,000 after purchasing an additional 627,911 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Shares of SO stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average is $71.49. The company has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

