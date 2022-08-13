Duality Advisers LP Makes New $511,000 Investment in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 25,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 65,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,258,000 after purchasing an additional 877,303 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.26.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STAG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.