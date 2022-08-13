Duality Advisers LP Sells 17,024 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,024 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,606,000 after buying an additional 45,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,133,000 after buying an additional 30,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,382,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,819,000 after buying an additional 36,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,567,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total transaction of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.77, for a total transaction of $3,957,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,480,283.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total transaction of $65,408.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,089,848. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.00.

MOH opened at $332.43 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.75 and a 1-year high of $350.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.07.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

