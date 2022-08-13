Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,672,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 213,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 199,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 178,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

Main Street Capital stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 70.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAIN. Raymond James downgraded Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.