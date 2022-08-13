Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102,237 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Edward Jones lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.90.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

