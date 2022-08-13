Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives $61.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duke Realty

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Realty

Duke Realty Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $64.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Realty

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.