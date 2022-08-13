Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMYGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNLMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,160 ($14.02) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Investec raised shares of Dunelm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,710 ($20.66) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dunelm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Dunelm Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DNLMY opened at $10.35 on Friday. Dunelm Group has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $21.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

See Also

