Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNLMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,160 ($14.02) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Investec raised shares of Dunelm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,710 ($20.66) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dunelm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Dunelm Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DNLMY opened at $10.35 on Friday. Dunelm Group has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $21.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

