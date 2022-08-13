East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Update

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

East Japan Railway Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EJPRY stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. East Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $11.73.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

